Ready Capital Closes $7.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $7.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 63-unit multifamily property in Bridgeport, Conn. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan carried a 36-month term and a floating interest rate and includes a facility to fund capital improvements. The borrower was not disclosed.