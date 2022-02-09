Ready Capital Closes $7.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Lansing, Michigan

LANSING, MICH. — Ready Capital has closed a $7.7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Lansing. The portfolio totals 262 garden-style units. The undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement program to renovate unit interiors and address deferred maintenance. The nonrecourse loan features a three-year term, floating rate and interest-only payments.