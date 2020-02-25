Ready Capital Closes $7.7M Refinancing for Industrial, Office Portfolio in Portland, Oregon

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Office, Oregon, Western

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ready Capital has closed $7.7 million in financing for the recapitalization, renovation and lease-up of an industrial and office portfolio located in the Lloyd District submarket of Portland.

The sponsor will use loan proceeds to recapitalize funds and repurpose the older industrial buildings into a combination of Class B creative office, commercial kitchen and industrial office space.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, floating-rate loan that features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible pre-payment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls.