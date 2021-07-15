Ready Capital Closes $7M Loan for Multifamily Property in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Ready Capital has closed a $7 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 120-unit, Class B apartment community located in the Paradise Valley East submarket of Las Vegas.

Upon acquisition, the undisclosed borrower will convert the seniors housing property into traditional market-rate multifamily units and upgrade exteriors to help drive the property to stabilization.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan that features a 36-month, two extension options, flexible prepayment plan and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.