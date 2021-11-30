Ready Capital Closes $8.1M Loan for Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Ready Capital closed an $8.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 113-unit multifamily property in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed an $8.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 113-unit multifamily property in Jacksonville. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will renovate units and property exteriors. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures. The borrower and property name were not disclosed.