Ready Capital Closes $8.2M Loan for Industrial Property in Jacksonville

Ready Capital closed the $8.2 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 170,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and distribution property in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed the $8.2 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 170,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and distribution property in Jacksonville. The name of the property was not disclosed. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 48-month term, one extension option, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate property exteriors and common areas.

