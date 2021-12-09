Ready Capital Closes $8.2M Loan for Industrial Property in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Florida, Industrial, Loans, Southeast

Ready Capital closed the $8.2 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 170,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and distribution property in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed the $8.2 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 170,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and distribution property in Jacksonville. The name of the property was not disclosed. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 48-month term, one extension option, flexible prepayment and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and tenant leasing costs. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate property exteriors and common areas.