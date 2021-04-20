Ready Capital Closes $8.4M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed the financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 152-unit, Class C multifamily property in southeast Columbia. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and refine curb appeal. The sponsor also plans to address deferred maintenance issues that will help facilitate stabilization.

The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. The financing also includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.