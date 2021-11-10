Ready Capital Closes $8.5M Acquisition, Renovation Loan for Dallas Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — New York City-based Ready Capital closed an $8.5 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 64-unit multifamily property in the Kessler submarket of Dallas. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan features a floating interest rate, 36-month term, two extension options and a facility for funding future capital improvements. The name of the sponsor and property were not disclosed.