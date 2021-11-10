Ready Capital Closes $8.9M Acquisition Loan for Manufactured Housing Portfolio in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ready Capital has closed an $8.9 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of a 197-unit, two-property manufactured housing portfolio within Cincinnati’s Butler County. The buyer plans to remove abandoned homes, purchase new homes and address deferred maintenance. The three-year, floating-rate loan includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.