REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $8.9M Loan for Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed a $8.9 million loan for the renovation and lease-up of a 10-unit multifamily property in the Westwood submarket of Los Angeles. The undisclosed sponsor will implement capital expenditures to convert the traditional multifamily units into 34 co-living suites and lease up the property.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. Additionally, the financing includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest and operating shortfalls.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult