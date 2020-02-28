Ready Capital Closes $8.9M Loan for Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — Ready Capital has closed a $8.9 million loan for the renovation and lease-up of a 10-unit multifamily property in the Westwood submarket of Los Angeles. The undisclosed sponsor will implement capital expenditures to convert the traditional multifamily units into 34 co-living suites and lease up the property.

The non-recourse, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and flexible prepayment. Additionally, the financing includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and interest and operating shortfalls.