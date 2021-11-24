REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Dayton, Ohio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

The building spans 196,000 square feet.

DAYTON, OHIO — Ready Capital has closed an $8 million loan for the acquisition and stabilization of a 196,000-square-foot industrial property in the Miamisburg submarket of Dayton. The buyer plans to address deferred maintenance and increase rents as tenants’ leases expire. The nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments, a floating rate and a four-year term.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  