Ready Capital Closes $8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Dayton, Ohio

Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

The building spans 196,000 square feet.

DAYTON, OHIO — Ready Capital has closed an $8 million loan for the acquisition and stabilization of a 196,000-square-foot industrial property in the Miamisburg submarket of Dayton. The buyer plans to address deferred maintenance and increase rents as tenants’ leases expire. The nonrecourse loan features interest-only payments, a floating rate and a four-year term.