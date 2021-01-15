Ready Capital Closes $8M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed $8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a multifamily community in Phoenix.

Situated in the Paradise Valley submarket, the Class C property features 80 apartments. David Cohen of Ready Capital handled the financing for the undisclosed borrower. Further details were not disclosed.