Ready Capital Closes $8M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed $8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a multifamily community in Phoenix.

Situated in the Paradise Valley submarket, the Class C property features 80 apartments. David Cohen of Ready Capital handled the financing for the undisclosed borrower. Further details were not disclosed.

