Ready Capital Closes $9.1M Acquisition Loan for Austin Multifamily Property

Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a $9.1 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 90-unit multifamily property located in the Heritage Hills submarket of Austin. The nonrecourse, interest-only loan was structured with a floating interest rate, 36-month term, two extension options and a facility for funding capital improvements. The undisclosed sponsor also plans to convert half the residences into affordable housing.