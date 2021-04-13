REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $9.2M Loan for Condo Deconversion in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Ready Capital has closed a $9.2 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and deconversion of a 152-unit fractured condominium property in Madison. The undisclosed borrower plans to acquire 84 of the Class B property’s units and implement a capital improvement plan. Planned upgrades include landscaping, amenity and common area improvements and painting. The floating-rate loan features a 36-month term and includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures and additional unit buyouts.

