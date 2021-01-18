Ready Capital Closes $9.5M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Ready Capital has closed a $9.5 million loan for the refinancing of a four-property, 20,000-square-foot multifamily and retail portfolio in the Central Queens submarket of New York City. Proceeds will also be used to renovate and stabilize the portfolio. The borrower and specific loan terms were not disclosed.