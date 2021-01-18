REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $9.5M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in New York City

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Ready Capital has closed a $9.5 million loan for the refinancing of a four-property, 20,000-square-foot multifamily and retail portfolio in the Central Queens submarket of New York City. Proceeds will also be used to renovate and stabilize the portfolio. The borrower and specific loan terms were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  