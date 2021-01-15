Ready Capital Closes $9.7M in Acquisition, Renovation Financing for Industrial Property in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed $9.7 million in acquisition and renovation financing for a 320,000-square-foot industrial property in Greenville. The 36-month, non-recourse loan features a floating interest rate and interest-only payments. The Class B asset is situated along Interstate 385. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade and subsequently lease-up the property. Improvements include roof and HVAC repairs, improved lighting, sprinkler system upgrades and fresh paint.