REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $9.7M in Acquisition, Renovation Financing for Industrial Property in Greenville

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, South Carolina, Southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed $9.7 million in acquisition and renovation financing for a 320,000-square-foot industrial property in Greenville. The 36-month, non-recourse loan features a floating interest rate and interest-only payments. The Class B asset is situated along Interstate 385. Upon acquisition, the undisclosed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade and subsequently lease-up the property. Improvements include roof and HVAC repairs, improved lighting, sprinkler system upgrades and fresh paint.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  