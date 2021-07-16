Ready Capital Closes $9.8M Loan for Multifamily Property Acquisition in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed $9.8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an 84-unit, Class B apartment community located in the Central Mesa submarket of Phoenix.

Upon purchase, the undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and upgrade the property exteriors and amenities to help drive the property to stabilization.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan with a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.