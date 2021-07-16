REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $9.8M Loan for Multifamily Property Acquisition in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

PHOENIX — Ready Capital has closed $9.8 million in financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of an 84-unit, Class B apartment community located in the Central Mesa submarket of Phoenix.

Upon purchase, the undisclosed borrower plans to implement a capital improvement plan to renovate unit interiors and upgrade the property exteriors and amenities to help drive the property to stabilization.

Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan with a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment and a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews