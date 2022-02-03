Ready Capital Closes $9M Acquisition Loan for Manufactured Housing Community in Toledo, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — Ready Capital has closed a $9 million loan for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 233-pad manufactured housing community in the Ottawa Hills submarket of Toledo. The borrower plans to implement a capital improvement program to renovate lots, dispose of park-owned homes and lease up the vacant pads. The nonrecourse loan features a three-year term, floating rate and interest-only payments.