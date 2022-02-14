REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes $9M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Fort Mill, South Carolina

The loan was for a 64-unit, unnamed multifamily property in Fort Mill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed a $9 million acquisition loan for a 64-unit, unnamed multifamily property in Fort Mill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. Upon acquisition, the unnamed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to renovate the common areas and unit interiors. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.

