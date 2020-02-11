Ready Capital Closes Acquisition Loan for 219-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Ready Capital has closed a loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition and stabilization of a 219-unit apartment community in Houston’s Greenway Plaza submarket. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will use a portion of the loan proceeds to renovate units and achieve market-rent premiums. The nonrecourse loan carried a fixed interest rate, a 60-year term and a declining prepayment schedule. The borrower and property name were not disclosed.