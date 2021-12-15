REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes Acquisition Loan for Dallas-Fort Worth Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Ready Capital has closed a loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a portfolio of five multifamily properties located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Ready Capital closed the nonrecourse, interest-only loan, which carried a floating interest rate, 36-month term and two extension options, on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based WindMass Capital. The names of the properties were not disclosed.

