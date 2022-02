Ready Capital Closes on $16.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

The loan is for a 132-unit, two-property multifamily portfolio in McDonough.

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Ready Capital has closed on a $16.6 million acquisition loan for a 132-unit, two-property multifamily portfolio in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta in Henry County. Upon acquisition, the unnamed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan that includes renovating unit interiors, improving curb appeal and community amenities and addressing deferred maintenance. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 48-month term, one extension option and flexible prepayment.