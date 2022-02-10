Ready Capital Closes on $17M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Jacksonville, Florida

The loan was for a 160-unit unnamed multifamily property in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Ready Capital has closed on a $17 million acquisition loan for a 160-unit unnamed multifamily property in Jacksonville. Upon acquisition, the unnamed sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan. The non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan features a 36-month term, two extension options and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures.