REBusinessOnline

Ready Capital Closes on Acquisition Loan for 235,000 SF Industrial Property in Greenville

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, South Carolina, Southeast

Ready Capital

The 235,000-square-foot, Class B industrial property is located in the South/Donaldson submarket of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed on a $6.6 million financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 20-bay, 235,000-square-foot, Class B industrial property in the South/Donaldson submarket of Greenville. The loan is a non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan with a 36-month term and two extension options. The financing includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls. Upon acquisition, the property will receive cosmetic updates. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  