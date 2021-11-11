Ready Capital Closes on Acquisition Loan for 235,000 SF Industrial Property in Greenville

The 235,000-square-foot, Class B industrial property is located in the South/Donaldson submarket of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ready Capital has closed on a $6.6 million financing for the acquisition, renovation and stabilization of a 20-bay, 235,000-square-foot, Class B industrial property in the South/Donaldson submarket of Greenville. The loan is a non-recourse, interest-only, floating-rate loan with a 36-month term and two extension options. The financing includes a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs and interest and carry shortfalls. Upon acquisition, the property will receive cosmetic updates. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.