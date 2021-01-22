Ready Capital Provides $5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Loans, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Ready Capital has provided a $5 million acquisition loan for a two-building, 280,000-square-foot industrial property in Memphis’ Airport submarket. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the funds to renovate the buildings. Plans include upgraded lighting, roof replacements and parking lot repairs. Ready Capital closed the non-recourse, interest-only loan, which features a 24-month term, floating interest rate, two extension options and flexible prepayment options. The property’s physical address and tenant roster were not disclosed.