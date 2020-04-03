REBusinessOnline

Real Asymmetry Receives $58.5M Refinancing for San Diego-Area Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

SAN DIEGO AND LA MESA, CALIF. — Real Asymmetry has received $58.5 million in refinancing for a recently renovated, five-property multifamily portfolio in San Diego and La Mesa.

Zane Sweet of JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Union Bank for the borrower. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing bank debt.

Totaling 328 workforce-oriented apartments, the portfolio includes Asana at North Park at 3710-3810 Wabash Ave., Pacific Cove at 4019 Oakcrest Drive and 14th Street at 1028 14th St. in San Diego, as well as Tierra Del Rey at 3675 King St. and Tiburon at 7740 Parkway Drive in La Mesa.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business