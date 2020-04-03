Real Asymmetry Receives $58.5M Refinancing for San Diego-Area Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

SAN DIEGO AND LA MESA, CALIF. — Real Asymmetry has received $58.5 million in refinancing for a recently renovated, five-property multifamily portfolio in San Diego and La Mesa.

Zane Sweet of JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Union Bank for the borrower. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing bank debt.

Totaling 328 workforce-oriented apartments, the portfolio includes Asana at North Park at 3710-3810 Wabash Ave., Pacific Cove at 4019 Oakcrest Drive and 14th Street at 1028 14th St. in San Diego, as well as Tierra Del Rey at 3675 King St. and Tiburon at 7740 Parkway Drive in La Mesa.