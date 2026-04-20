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MetroWest totals 207,714 square feet and was 67.6 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

Real Capital Solutions Acquires 10-Story Office Building in Naperville, Illinois for $16.1M

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Real Capital Solutions (RCS) has acquired MetroWest, a 10-story office building in Naperville, for $16.1 million. The 207,714-square-foot property is located at 55 Shuman Blvd. The purchase price represents a significant discount to the property’s most recent sale for $32.5 million in 2015 when it was nearly fully leased. RCS says the reset in pricing reflects broader market conditions, including higher interest rates, constrained lending and limited liquidity across the office sector.

MetroWest is currently 67.6 percent leased and is anchored by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, which occupies 11 percent of the building under a long-term lease through 2034. Designed by architect Helmut Jahn, the building features amenities such as a fitness center, cafeteria and structured parking. RCS plans to implement a targeted leasing and repositioning strategy. Approximately 40 percent of the vacant space already includes modernized or move-in-ready suites. Newmark’s Peter Harwood, Jim Postweiler, Jack Trager and Mary Gilbank represented the undisclosed seller.

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