Monday, June 29, 2026
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101 Marietta in downtown Atlanta was 54 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including the Atlanta Hawks, Industrious and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaOfficeSoutheast

Real Capital Solutions Acquires 101 Marietta Office Tower in Downtown Atlanta for $49.5M

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Real Capital Solutions has acquired 101 Marietta, a 36-story office tower located at 101 Marietta St. NW in downtown Atlanta, for $49.5 million. The seller was not disclosed. Situated adjacent to Centennial Yards, the 673,819-square-foot building was 54 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including the Atlanta Hawks, The Federal Defender Program, YKK AP America, Industrious and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Originally constructed in 1975 and renovated in 1999 and 2016, 101 Marietta has received more than $12 million in capital improvements completed by prior ownership, including lobby renovations, tenant amenities, building systems upgrades and digital signage enhancements. Real Capital Solutions plans to continue to invest in capital improvements to increase leasing and improve the tenant experience at 101 Marietta.

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