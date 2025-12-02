Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
First Financial Center rises 31 stories and totals 551,836 square feet.
AcquisitionsMidwestOfficeOhio

Real Capital Solutions Acquires First Financial Center in Cincinnati for $59M

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Real Capital Solutions (RCS) has acquired First Financial Center, a 31-story office tower located at 255 E. Fifth St. in downtown Cincinnati, for $59 million. The 551,836-square-foot property includes 523,213 square feet of office space and 28,623 square feet of retail space. The acquisition also includes a seven-story, 1,233-space parking garage. First Financial Center is 91.7 percent leased to 17 tenants, including three headquarters users that collectively occupy 65 percent of the building’s leased space. Those include First Financial Bank, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP and Chemed Corp., which recently signed a 10-year renewal. More than 75 percent of the leased space is occupied by financial and legal services firms. The acquisition price represents a discount of more than 75 percent to estimated replacement cost.

You may also like

Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on 303-Unit Apartment Complex...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 121,184 SF Shopping Center...

Venture One Buys 97,073 SF Industrial Building in...

Quantum Arranges $2M Sale of Retail Center in...

Ypsomed Buys Life Sciences Facility in Metro Raleigh,...

Federal Realty Acquires Village Pointe Shopping Center in...

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Brokers Sale...

CBRE Negotiates $24.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Zelco Properties Buys 153,000 SF Shopping Center in...