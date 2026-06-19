Friday, June 19, 2026
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The 308,681-square-foot property is located at 3701 Wayzata Blvd. in the city’s Urban West End.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaOffice

Real Capital Solutions Acquires Minneapolis Office Property for $34M

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Real Capital Solutions (RCS) has acquired 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, a 308,681-square-foot office property in the Urban West End neighborhood of Minneapolis, for $34 million. Situated on 25.8 acres overlooking Brownie and Cedar lakes, the nine-story asset is 99 percent leased and serves as the headquarters location for several companies such as Tactile Medical, SRF Consulting Group, Regis Corp. and MOBE.

Originally developed as a corporate headquarters campus for Prudential and later occupied by Target Corp., the property underwent a comprehensive renovation and repositioning in 2019. Amenities today include a fitness center, conference facilities, a golf simulator, onsite café, outdoor gathering spaces, a rooftop patio, bike storage and direct access to regional trail systems.

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