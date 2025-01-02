Real Capital Solutions Acquires 201,670 SF Office Building in Denver

DENVER — Louisville, Colo.-based Real Capital Solutions (RCS) has acquired Belleview Tower, a 12-story Class B+ office building in Denver’s Tech Center, for $20 million from an undisclosed seller. Totaling 201,670 square feet, Belleview Tower was 75 percent leased at the time of sale. The property features recently renovated corridors, amenities and a lobby. RCS will continue upgrading the property’s amenity package, including enhancements to the fitness center and common areas. The asset is located at 7887 E. Belleview Ave. Charley Will of CBRE brokered the transaction.