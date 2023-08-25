Real Capital Solutions Buys Medtronic Lafayette Campus in Colorado for $188M

LAFAYETTE, COLO. — Real Capital Solutions has acquired Medtronic Lafayette Campus from Ryan Cos. for $188 million. The acquisition consists of two five-story life sciences office buildings located at 200 and 250 Medtronic Drive in Lafayette, approximately 20 miles north of Denver.

Completed earlier this year, the 42-acre, 404,159-square-foot property is Medtronic’s second largest U.S. campus, which will eventually house about 1,200 employees. As sole tenant of the property, the medical device company has a guaranteed, 20-year, triple-net lease.