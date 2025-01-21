Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Tower-at-Park-Lane-Dallas
Tenants at Tower at Park Lane in Dallas enjoy immediate walkability to the Shops at Park Lane which is home to more than 40 retail, dining and entertainment options.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Real Capital Solutions Buys North Dallas Office Building for $66M

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Colorado-based investment firm Real Capital Solutions has purchased Tower at Park Lane, a 509,818-square-foot office building in North Dallas, for $66 million. The 20-story building, which includes a six-story attached parking garage, is located at 8750 N. Central Expressway and is home to tenants such Texas A&M University—Commerce, Match.com and Topgolf. Russell Ingrum and Patrick Benoist with CBRE brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed. The deal marks the first Dallas office acquisition for Real Capital Solutions, which plans to invest about $13 million in capital improvements to the building, including upgrades to the lobby and fitness center and the addition of speculative suites.

You may also like

Scannell Properties, Invesco Break Ground on 586,667 SF...

DPG Investments Arranges $56.2M in Financing for Manufactured...

Rainier Cos. Sells 145,819 SF Shopping Center in...

ECR Negotiates 20,122 SF Office Lease in Southeast...

Newmark Negotiates Sale of Three Cambridge Life Sciences...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 400,833 SF...

Terreno Realty Buys Queens Industrial Building for $50.1M

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.9M Sale of Three...

CBRE to Open 64,350 SF ‘Global Financial Headquarters’...