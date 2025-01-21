Real Capital Solutions Buys North Dallas Office Building for $66M

DALLAS — Colorado-based investment firm Real Capital Solutions has purchased Tower at Park Lane, a 509,818-square-foot office building in North Dallas, for $66 million. The 20-story building, which includes a six-story attached parking garage, is located at 8750 N. Central Expressway and is home to tenants such Texas A&M University—Commerce, Match.com and Topgolf. Russell Ingrum and Patrick Benoist with CBRE brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed. The deal marks the first Dallas office acquisition for Real Capital Solutions, which plans to invest about $13 million in capital improvements to the building, including upgrades to the lobby and fitness center and the addition of speculative suites.