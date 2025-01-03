Real Capital Solutions Purchases DC Office Building for $29.3M

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Real Capital Solutions (RCS) has purchased an 11-story office building located at 1501 M St. NW in Washington, D.C.’s East End submarket for $29.3 million. Gerry Trainor of Transwestern brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

Designed by Hartman-Cox Architects, the office building features 178,510 rentable square feet. The previous owner invested $13 million to upgrade the building’s lobby, restrooms, fitness center and a three-story “town hall” amenity space.

RCS plans to add further improvements, including a spec suite program and the expansion of the town hall concept to the seventh and eighth floors.