Real Capital Solutions Sells Park Place at Fountain Hills Apartment Asset in Arizona for $63.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Fountain Hills, Ariz., Park Place at Fountain Hills features 230 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness center and a two-story clubhouse.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZ. — Louisville, Colo.-based Real Capital Solutions has completed the disposition of Park Place at Fountain Hills, a Class A multifamily property in Fountain Hills. Hong Kong-based Button Capital Limited acquired the asset for $63.5 million.

Built in 2018, Park Place at Fountain Hills features 230 units; two swimming pools with lounge areas; a fitness center and separate spin room; two-story clubhouse with game room and full kitchen; business center; and package locker system. Each individual residence offers high-end finishes, including nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood-plank flooring, quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE structured the transaction for the seller. Rocco Mandala, Anthony Valenzuela and Dominique Damerell of CBRE Debt & Structured Finance arranged acquisition financing for the buyer in the transaction.

