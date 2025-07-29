Real Estate Fund Acquires Merritt Crossing Shopping Center on Florida’s Space Coast for $9.1M

MERRITT ISLAND, FLA. — MHCommercial Real Estate Fund II, a private equity fund launched by South Florida-based commercial real estate services firm NAI Merin Hunter Codman Inc., has acquired Merritt Crossing, a 90,000-square-foot shopping center on Florida’s Space Coast, for approximately $9.1 million. John Crotty, Michael Fay, David Duckworth, Brian De La Fe and Philip Shapiro of Avison Young represented the seller, Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three LLC, in the transaction. Matthew Brown, Nicholas White and Will Rosenfield represented the buyer on an internal basis.

DG Market and Planet Fitness anchor the shopping center, which is situated on 15.3 acres at 239 Crockett Blvd. on Merritt Island. Merritt Crossing was 92.3 percent leased at the time of sale. NAI Merin Hunter Codman will manage the shopping center, and Holly Carver and Lisa Earnhardt of Rocket City Commercial Real Estate will lease the property on behalf of the new ownership.

Since launching in 2022, MHCommercial Real Estate Fund II has purchased nine properties totaling 1.1 million square feet.