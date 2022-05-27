RealComm Advisors Brokers Sale of 30,483 SF Industrial Building in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — RealComm Advisors has brokered the sale of The Palms @ Green Valley Business Park, an industrial property in Henderson. Located at 6 and 8 Sunset Way, the asset features 30,483 square feet of space.

Washington Street Development sold the property to S&S River Road LLC for $6.9 million. Jennifer Levine and Elizabeth Moore of RealComm Advisors represented the seller in the deal.