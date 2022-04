RealComm Advisors Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — RealComm Advisors has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 4750 W. Sunset Road in Las Vegas. Oulette DS acquired the 42,000-square-foot building for $10.7 million.

Greg Pancirov and Paul Hoyt of RealComm handled the transaction.