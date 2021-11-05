REBusinessOnline

RealComm Advisors Negotiates Purchase of 73,468 SF Industrial Property in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — RealComm Advisors has arranged the acquisition of an industrial property located at 7175 Belcastro St. and 7255 W. Arby Ave. in Las Vegas. Credi Gramercy LLC, Reinhardt LLC, Roman Crescentini Family Trust and Chiara Crescentini Family Trust purchased the asset for $13.9 million.

The facility offers 73,468 square feet of industrial space. Greg Pancirov, Mike De Lew and Paul Hoyt of RealComm Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.

