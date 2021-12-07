REBusinessOnline

RealComm Arranges $10M Sale of Industrial Building in Henderson, Nevada

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — RealComm has brokered the sale of an industrial property located at 7735 Commercial Way in Henderson. Yukon Waters LLC acquired the asset from BS Holdings for $10 million.

The property features 42,311 square feet of industrial space. Greg Pancirov, Mike De Lew and Paul Hoyt of RealComm represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  