RealComm Arranges $10M Sale of Industrial Building in Henderson, Nevada

Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — RealComm has brokered the sale of an industrial property located at 7735 Commercial Way in Henderson. Yukon Waters LLC acquired the asset from BS Holdings for $10 million.

The property features 42,311 square feet of industrial space. Greg Pancirov, Mike De Lew and Paul Hoyt of RealComm represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.