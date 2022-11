RealComm Brokers $5.1M Acquisition of Industrial Building in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — RealComm Advisors has arranged the purchase of an industrial property located at 1175 Center Point Drive in Henderson. Laurie Pebworth acquired the asset for $5.1 million.

Greg Pancirov and Paul Hoyt of RealComm Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.