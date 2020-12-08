Realm Buys Melrose Plaza Office Campus in Vista, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The six-building Melrose Plaza offers 58,483 square feet of office space.

VISTA, CALIF. — Realm LP has purchased Melrose Plaza, a six-building office campus located at 500-550 W. Vista Way in Vista. Melrose Plaza Complex LP sold the asset for $7.5 million.

At the time of sale, the 58,483-square-foot property was 98 percent leased.

Jeff Abramson of Lee & Associates North San Diego County represented the buyer and seller in the deal.