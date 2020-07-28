RealOp Investments Acquires 817,274 SF Industrial Property in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Southwind Distribution Center is situated at 8400 Winchester Road in Memphis, across the street from the FedEx World Headquarters and 13 miles east of Memphis International Airport.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — RealOp Investments has acquired Southwind Distribution Center, an 817,274-square-foot industrial property in Memphis. The property is situated at 8400 Winchester Road across the street from the FedEx World Headquarters and 13 miles east of Memphis International Airport. The property was vacant at the time of sale, with Nike Inc. being the previous tenant. The Greenville, S.C.-based buyer is planning to upgrade the interior of the building, paint the exterior, upgrade the ESFR sprinklers system and modernize the lighting. Johnny Lamberson and Terry Radford of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Patrick Walton of CBRE will lease the property on behalf of the new owner. The sales price was not disclosed.