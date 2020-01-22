RealOp Investments Purchases Office Building in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria Area for $19.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — RealOp Investments has purchased Parkwood Plaza, a 216,600-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria submarket, for $19.7 million. The five-story building was delivered in 1989. RealOp plans to immediately invest $4 million to add a new lounge and café, new conference and training facilities, new fitness center, modernized restrooms, lobby updates, and upgrades to the elevators and outdoor patio. The property is located at 1300 Parkwood Cirlce SE, one mile from Battery Atlanta and Truist Park and 14 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Foundry Commercial will lead leasing efforts on behalf of Greenville, S.C.-based RealOp. The seller was not disclosed.