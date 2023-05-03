RealOp Purchases 507,590 SF Industrial Property in Jacksonville in Sale-Leaseback Deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — RealOp Investments, a private equity firm based in Greenville, S.C., has purchased two Class B warehouse buildings in Jacksonville totaling 507,590 square feet. As part of the sale-leaseback arrangement, the properties are 100 percent leased to Southeastern Toyota Distributors. At expiration of the three-year lease, RealOp plans to launch a comprehensive $7 million capital improvement and redevelopment program at the park. Located near the I-95 and Baymeadows Road interchange, the property represents RealOp’s seventh acquisition in Florida.