Wednesday, May 3, 2023
The industrial properties in Jacksonville are 100 percent leased to Southeastern Toyota Distributors.
RealOp Purchases 507,590 SF Industrial Property in Jacksonville in Sale-Leaseback Deal

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — RealOp Investments, a private equity firm based in Greenville, S.C., has purchased two Class B warehouse buildings in Jacksonville totaling 507,590 square feet. As part of the sale-leaseback arrangement, the properties are 100 percent leased to Southeastern Toyota Distributors. At expiration of the three-year lease, RealOp plans to launch a comprehensive $7 million capital improvement and redevelopment program at the park. Located near the I-95 and Baymeadows Road interchange, the property represents RealOp’s seventh acquisition in Florida.

