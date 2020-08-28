RealOp Sells Industrial Property in Southwest Charlotte for $14.1M

MSS Solutions occupies the 298,748-square-foot space at 11524 Wilmar Blvd., in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RealOp Investments has sold an industrial property located at 11524 Wilmar Blvd. in southwest Charlotte for $14.1 million. Greenville, S.C.-based RealOp acquired the 298,753-square-foot property in 2018 and signed MSS Solutions to a lease. The HVAC service provider acquired the property from RealOp. The building is located 12 miles south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 11 miles south of downtown Charlotte.