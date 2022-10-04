RealSource Acquires The Mill at Georgetown Apartments in Kentucky for $47M

GEORGETOWN, KY. — RealSource Properties Multifamily REIT has purchased The Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment community located at 115 Magnolia Drive in the Lexington suburb of Georgetown. The Salt Lake City-based investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller for $47 million. Situated three miles from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, The Mill at Georgetown features one-, two- and three-bedroom townhouse-style apartments. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, resort-style pool with shaded pergola, outdoor lounge, grilling area and a dog park.