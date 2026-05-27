RealSource Arranges $5.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Building in Kemah, Texas

KEMAH, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm RealSource Group has arranged the $5.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail building in Kemah, located southeast of Houston, that is net leased to Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ: MCW). The 5,462-square-foot building was constructed in 2021 and is backed by a fully guaranteed corporate lease. Austin Blodgett and Jonathan Schiffer of RealSource Group, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, a local private investor, in the transaction. Chase Cameron of Matthews represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.