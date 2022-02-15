RealSource Arranges $9.4M Sale of LA Fitness-Occupied Property in Metro Atlanta

Built in 2020, the LA Fitness building spans 34,000 square feet.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — RealSource Group has arranged the $9.4 million sale of a single-tenant property occupied by LA Fitness at Lawrenceville Town Center, a shopping center in the eastern Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville. Austin Blodgett of RealSource, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, New York-based DLC Management. The undisclosed buyer was a private investor based in Dallas.

Built in 2020, the LA Fitness building spans 34,000 square feet. The property’s co-tenants include a Kroger supermarket and fuel station, H&R Block, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Verizon Wireless, Aaron’s, Rainbow Shops, Ameris Bank, Coast Dental, Burger King, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Kumon and Lawrenceville Health Center.

Located at 600 Gwinnett Drive, the property is positioned at the signalized intersection of Grayson Highway and Gwinnett Drive. The property is also situated 3.2 miles from Georgia Gwinnett College, 42.7 miles from downtown Atlanta and 42.6 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.