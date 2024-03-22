Friday, March 22, 2024
Pilot Flying J Travel Center has 14 years remaining on its initial lease term for the single-tenant property off State Route 60 in Jurupa Valley, Calif.
RealSource Brokers $14M Sale of Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, California

by Amy Works

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIF. — RealSource Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located off State Route 60 in the Inland Empire city of Jurupa Valley. Greens Group sold the asset to an Irvine-based private investor for $14 million.

Pilot Flying J Travel Center occupies the property under an absolute triple-net ground lease that relieves the buyer of any landlord responsibilities. Pilot Flying J has more than 14 years remaining on the initial lease term with four five-year renewal options and 10 percent rent increases every five years.

Austin Blodgett and Jonathan Schiffer of RealSource Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

